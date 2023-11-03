Kazakhstan Pays Great Attention To New Energy Sources Development - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan pays great attention to development of new energy sources, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

"Saving energy resources is one of our most important tasks. Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of new energy sources, modernization and diversification of energy transportation routes. The introduction of best practices and technologies in geological exploration and power generation is also of particular interest to us," he said.

According to him, the development of petrochemical industry and joint work in the field of "green" energy is also a priority.

"I proposed to hold an International Energy Forum in Kazakhstan this year. I believe that holding an event of this level will allow discussing in detail all the identified issues. The issues of climate change and sustainable development are considered among the key issues in Kazakhstan. At the initiative of our country, a regional summit on climate change is planned for 2026. I am confident that the brotherly Turkic nations will support all these initiatives," Tokayev added.

