Kazakhstan Pays Great Attention To New Energy Sources Development - President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakhstan pays
great attention to development of new energy sources, Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 10th summit of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.
"Saving energy resources is one of our most important tasks.
Kazakhstan pays great attention to the development of new energy
sources, modernization and diversification of energy transportation
routes. The introduction of best practices and technologies in
geological exploration and power generation is also of particular
interest to us," he said.
According to him, the development of petrochemical industry and
joint work in the field of "green" energy is also a priority.
"I proposed to hold an International Energy Forum in Kazakhstan
this year. I believe that holding an event of this level will allow
discussing in detail all the identified issues. The issues of
climate change and sustainable development are considered among the
key issues in Kazakhstan. At the initiative of our country, a
regional summit on climate change is planned for 2026. I am
confident that the brotherly Turkic nations will support all these
initiatives," Tokayev added.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107365643
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.