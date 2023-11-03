Infrastructure Site Hit In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones attacked the Odesa region overnight, hitting an infrastructure site.
Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"At night, Russian terrorists once again attacked the Odesa region. Our air defense forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 drones," he said. Read also:
Ukrainian forces destroy 850 more invaders, 24 tanks
Kiper said that there was a hit on the technical territory of an infrastructure facility in the region.
There were no casualties or significant damage, he added.
On the night of November 2 to November 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed-136/131 one-way strike UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 24 drones and the Kh-59 missile.
MENAFN03112023000193011044ID1107365641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.