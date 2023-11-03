Infrastructure Site Hit In Russian Drone Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian drones attacked the Odesa region overnight, hitting an infrastructure site.

Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, Russian terrorists once again attacked the Odesa region. Our air defense forces destroyed two Shahed-131/136 drones," he said.

Kiper said that there was a hit on the technical territory of an infrastructure facility in the region.

There were no casualties or significant damage, he added.

On the night of November 2 to November 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed-136/131 one-way strike UAVs and a Kh-59 guided air missile. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 24 drones and the Kh-59 missile.