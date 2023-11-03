Enemy Drones Hit Critical Infrastructure Object Five Times In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A critical infrastructure facility was hit five times in the Lviv region during Russia's recent overnight drone attack.

The relevant statement was made by Lviv Regional Military Administration Head Maksym Kozytskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kozytskyi, the West Air Command of the Air Forces of Ukraine intercepted 11 Russian drones.

In general, Russia launched 16 combat drones towards western Ukraine last night.

A critical infrastructure object was struck five times, but no casualties were reported.

“A fire broke out; it was promptly extinguished,” Kozytskyi added.

He thanked the Ukrainian military who reacted in a highly professional way under the challenging conditions, when enemy drones had been approaching in several waves, changing the trajectory.

A reminder that, on the night of November 3, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 38 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile. Ukrainian forces intercepted 24 enemy drones and one missile.