At Night, Region Threatened By 16 Shahed - Sadovyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of Lviv, said that last night the region was threatened by 16 Russian Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

He posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"According to the military, 16 Shaheds threatened our region last night. Our air defense system worked them out within its area of responsibility, it is not only the Lviv region," Sadovyi emphasized.

Enemy hits Kharkiv withdrones, rescuers clearing rubble

The mayor assured us that it is calm in Lviv itself.

As reported, at night on November 3, Russia attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and a Kh-59 guided missile. Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 attack UAVs and one Kh-59 missile.