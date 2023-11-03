Three Russian Drones Downed Over Mykolaiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of November 3, 2023, Ukraine's air defense units shot down three enemy Shahed-131/136 loitering munitions over the Mykolaiv region.

The relevant statement was made by Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

On November 2, 2023, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the Mykolaiv region. During the attack, the unidentified enemy projectiles lost their combat capability, and their fragments crashed in the open area. No casualties or damage were reported.

At 09:20 a.m. and 04:32 p.m., November 2, 2023, Russian troops launched artillery strikes on the Kutsurub community's villages, Yaselka and Dniprovske. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.

At 11:40 a.m., November 2, 2023, Russians also shelled the Ochakiv community's water area. No casualties were reported.

A reminder that, on the night of November 3, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 38 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions and one Kh-59 guided air-launched missile. Ukrainian forces intercepted 24 enemy drones and one missile.

Photo: General Staff