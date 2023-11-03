Russians Shell Kherson Region 108 Times In 24 Hours, One Killed And Four Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, November 2, Russian troops fired 108 times at the Kherson region, killing one person and injuring four others.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 108 attacks, firing 602 shells from mortars, artillery, Grad, tanks, UAVs and aircraft," he said.
According to Prokudin, 13 KABs strikes on settlements were recorded. The strikes took place in the Beryslav and Kherson districts.
According to the head of the RMA, the Russian military hit residential areas, the territory of an educational institution and an enterprise in the Beryslav district, and a factory in Kherson.
Critical infrastructure object damaged in shelling of Kherson
One person died and four others were injured as a result of Russian aggression, Prokudin added.
As reported, on November 2, Russian invaders fired on Urozhaine in the Beryslav community in the Kherson region. Two women were injured.
