Russian Kh-59 Missile Shot Down Over Kropyvnytskyi District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on November 3, a Russian Kh-59 missile was shot down over the Kropyvnytskyi district.

Andriy Raykovych, the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military District, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

" At night on November 3, the Russian aggressor attacked our country with four dozen Shaheds and an Kh-59 missile. 24 attack UAVs were destroyed. One of them was over Kirovohrad region. The missile was shot down over the Kropyvnytskyi district," the statement said.

It is noted that there were no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

