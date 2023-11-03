Russian Attack On Nova Poshta Terminal: Another Victim Dies In Kharkiv Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of those injured in Russia's missile strike on a terminal of Ukraine's postal company Nova Poshta, which took place on October 21, 2023, has died in hospital in the city of Kharkiv.

The relevant statement was made by Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Sadly, this morning, a 29-year-old man, who was injured in the occupiers' missile strike on Nova Poshta's terminal on October 21, has died in hospital. As of now, eight people were killed and 15 injured,” the report states.

A reminder that, on the evening of October 21, 2023, Russian troops struck Nova Poshta's terminal in the Kharkiv region's urban-type settlement of Korotych with two S-300 missiles. Initially, six people were reported killed and 17 injured.