President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hold Meeting In Astana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a
meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip
Erdogan in Astana.
They hailed the successful development of friendly, brotherly
and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in various
areas. The presidents applauded the successful completion of the
anti-terror measures carried out this September.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the head of state on the
occasion of raising the flag of Azerbaijan in the cities of
Khankendi and Khojaly.
During the conversation, they noted that the 10th summit of the
Organization of Turkic States under the motto“Turk Time”
contributes to further strengthening cooperation between the
countries and peoples.
The sides expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would
continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views on the
prospects for cooperation and issues of mutual concern.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107365633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.