President Ilham Aliyev, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hold Meeting In Astana

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana.

They hailed the successful development of friendly, brotherly and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in various areas. The presidents applauded the successful completion of the anti-terror measures carried out this September.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the head of state on the occasion of raising the flag of Azerbaijan in the cities of Khankendi and Khojaly.

During the conversation, they noted that the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States under the motto“Turk Time” contributes to further strengthening cooperation between the countries and peoples.

The sides expressed confidence that the bilateral ties would continue to develop successfully, and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation and issues of mutual concern.