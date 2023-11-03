Kazakh President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev And People Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated
President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion
of ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
An official sent to Astana says the head of state conveyed his
congratulations at the opening of the 10th-anniversary summit of
the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) held in Astana.
According to him, Azerbaijan has fulfilled the UN documents,
ensuring its sovereignty on its entire territory.
The 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS) took place on November 3, 2023, in Astana, the
capital of Kazakhstan. Hosted by His Excellency Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Summit is
expected to gather Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye,
and Uzbekistan. Additionally, Heads of State/Government from OTS
Observers and the Secretary General of the OTS will be in
attendance.
The Summit meeting, held under the motto "Turk Time!", will
serve as a crucial platform for high-level discussions on the
extensive agenda of the Organization. Leaders will make decisions
on pivotal matters, finalize agreements, and endorse official
documents related to OTS projects in fields such as economy, trade,
transport, and customs.
The agenda will also include discussions on political and
economic developments within the region and beyond, addressing key
aspects of multilateral cooperation among Member States and
Observers.
The Leaders will also exchange views on political and economic
developments in the region and beyond, addressing key issues of
multilateral cooperation among the Member States and Observers in
various fields.
As the Summit concludes, the Chairmanship-in-Office will pass
from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan. During this closing ceremony, the
Heads of State will sign the Astana Act and Astana Summit
Declaration, along with several relevant resolutions.
Preceding the Summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the
OTS will convene in Astana to finalize agenda items for the
Leaders' Summit and the documents to be signed by the Heads of
State.
