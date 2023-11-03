Kazakh President Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev And People Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on the occasion of ensuring the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

An official sent to Astana says the head of state conveyed his congratulations at the opening of the 10th-anniversary summit of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) held in Astana.

According to him, Azerbaijan has fulfilled the UN documents, ensuring its sovereignty on its entire territory.

The 10th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place on November 3, 2023, in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. Hosted by His Excellency Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Summit is expected to gather Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan. Additionally, Heads of State/Government from OTS Observers and the Secretary General of the OTS will be in attendance.

The Summit meeting, held under the motto "Turk Time!", will serve as a crucial platform for high-level discussions on the extensive agenda of the Organization. Leaders will make decisions on pivotal matters, finalize agreements, and endorse official documents related to OTS projects in fields such as economy, trade, transport, and customs.

The agenda will also include discussions on political and economic developments within the region and beyond, addressing key aspects of multilateral cooperation among Member States and Observers.

As the Summit concludes, the Chairmanship-in-Office will pass from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan. During this closing ceremony, the Heads of State will sign the Astana Act and Astana Summit Declaration, along with several relevant resolutions.

Preceding the Summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will convene in Astana to finalize agenda items for the Leaders' Summit and the documents to be signed by the Heads of State.