Armenia Must Fulfill Its Obligations To Azerbaijan


11/3/2023 5:17:08 AM

"Armenia must fulfil its obligations to Azerbaijan," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his speech at the 10th anniversary summit held in Astana on November 3 at the call of the Organisation of Turkic States under the name "Turkish Century", Azernews reports.

The President said Azerbaijan has put an end to the occupation: "Azerbaijan has ended 30 years of occupation after the Patriotic War. Thus, we are one step closer to peace. Armenia must fulfil its obligations to Azerbaijan. Opening regional communications for the benefit of the entire region. As the Turkic world, we will continue to support Azerbaijan."

