Armenia Must Fulfill Its Obligations To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Armenia must fulfil its obligations to Azerbaijan," Turkish
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his speech at the 10th
anniversary summit held in Astana on November 3 at the call of the
Organisation of Turkic States under the name "Turkish Century", Azernews reports.
The President said Azerbaijan has put an end to the occupation:
"Azerbaijan has ended 30 years of occupation after the Patriotic
War. Thus, we are one step closer to peace. Armenia must fulfil its
obligations to Azerbaijan. Opening regional communications for the
benefit of the entire region. As the Turkic world, we will continue
to support Azerbaijan."
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107365628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.