2.4 Billion Dollars Earmarked For Reconstruction Works In Liberated Territories, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “3 years ago, immediately after the end of the Patriotic War,
Azerbaijan started large-scale restoration and reconstruction works
across the liberated territories. 7 billion US dollars of
Azerbaijan's budget funds have already been spent for these
purposes. The allocation of at least 2.4 billion US dollars is
envisaged for the following year,” Azerbaijani President Ilham
Aliyev said while addressing the 10th Summit of the Organization of
Turkic States held in Astana under the motto“Turk Time”, Azernews
reports, citing AzerTag.
“We are implementing the Great Return Program. The formerly
displaced persons, the rightful owners of these lands, have
returned to the cities of Lachin and Fuzuli and three villages.
Over 140 thousand people are due to return to Karabakh and East
Zangezur by the end of 2026,” the President noted.
Expressing gratitude to President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev for the school, the construction of which is completed
in the city of Fuzuli, and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev for the Creativity Center, which is under construction in
the city, the Azerbaijani President said:“All of that is a
testimony to the friendship and brotherhood between the peoples of
Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.”
