Yerevan Says Implementation Of Peace Agenda Is Underway

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"The sixth round of the exchange of proposals on signing a peace
agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan is being held."
According to Azernews , this was stated by
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan with reference to
Armenian media, at the session of the National Assembly.
The Armenian FM notes that Yerevan's course on the
implementation of the peace agenda continues.
Mirzoyan stressed that the first principle of the agreement is
related to the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity of
the two countries:
"The second principle is related to the delimitation and
demarcation of borders. This process should be carried out on the
basis of the most recent and legitimate maps of the Soviet era. The
third principle is related to the opening of regional transport
communications.
According to him, the settlement of Armenian-Turkish relations
is very important for Yerevan. The Minister also stated that "Soon
there will be good news regarding the opening of the
Armenian-Turkish border for the citizens of other countries".
A. Mirzoyan noted that he met with Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan in Tehran and that special representatives of the two
countries were present for the talks:
"The talks are being held towards the normalization of
Armenian-Turkish relations. I want to express my optimism. Because
in the near future, there may be good news about our agreement on
opening the interstate land border between Armenia and Turkiye for
a special group of people."
The Foreign Minister stressed that Armenia is interested in
regular relations with its four neighbors (Azerbaijan, Georgia,
Turkiye and Iran).
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107365625
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.