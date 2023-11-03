Azerbaijan Is Actively Working To Prepare Peace Treaty With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan is actively working on the preparation of a peace
treaty with Armenia, Chairman of the Centre for Analysis of
International Relations (CAMO) Farid Shafiyev said at a conference
on "The Third Anniversary of the Great Victory: Challenges and
Prospects of the Post-Conflict Period", Azernews reports, citing Report.
The chairman noted that this peace treaty will be based on three
main principles: ensuring territorial integrity, opening transport
links, and delimitating borders.
"Even after the victory in the Second Garabagh War in 2020,
Azerbaijan expressed readiness to start working on a peace treaty,
but the other side [Armenia] did not try to help in this," Shafiyev
said, adding that after September 2023, the Armenian government
slightly changed its views on this issue and declared its readiness
to sign a peace treaty.
"But this does not mean that all issues will be resolved. Many
international players are trying to put on the international agenda
the return of Garabagh Armenians to the liberated lands, but no one
is talking about the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,"
Shafiyev said.
MENAFN03112023000195011045ID1107365624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.