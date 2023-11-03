President: Azerbaijan Invested More Than 20 Billion US Dollars In Economies Of Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has invested more than 20 billion US dollars in the
economies of Turkic states. The main part of the investments is
being made in Türkiye,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said
while addressing the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic
States held in Astana under the motto "Turk Time".
“The process of establishing the joint investment funds is
underway. The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund and the
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund have been established. From
January to September 2023, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the
Turkic states increased by 40 percent compared to the same period
in 2022,” the head of state pointed out.
