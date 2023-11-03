               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President: Azerbaijan Invested More Than 20 Billion US Dollars In Economies Of Turkic States


11/3/2023 5:17:04 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan has invested more than 20 billion US dollars in the economies of Turkic states. The main part of the investments is being made in Türkiye,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said while addressing the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States held in Astana under the motto "Turk Time".

“The process of establishing the joint investment funds is underway. The Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Fund and the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund have been established. From January to September 2023, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with the Turkic states increased by 40 percent compared to the same period in 2022,” the head of state pointed out.

