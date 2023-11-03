Cantek Batur Releases A Subtle Yet Likeable Melodious Musical Cascade

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Toronto-based singer and songwriter who also plays part of producer Cantek Batur have managed to blur the lines between genres, brilliantly blending the sound bites that inspire the musician and infusing them with rich cultural tapestry of his Turkish roots, notably recognized for his explorative and innovative approach to music. The magical creator often writes and performs with musicians from all walks of life, creatively thriving on the process of collaboration. Well, back in 2019 he revealed 'Under The Northern Skies', an instantly captivating driven impressive guitar-playing solo release that made its mark at the start of his artistic journey.

However, the colossal musician's debut album 'Snowbird' arrived in 2022 and served as a further testament to his commitment to transcending borders and boundaries through his surreal creativity. Cantek Batur is tapping into his most authentic and explorative artistry with his much-awaited album 'Ghost Stories'. The magical album promises to delve deep into the musical identity, allowing an even richer and more personal experience to the listeners, and inviting all to explore the uncharted territories of emotion and sound.

Featuring a classic design of nostalgic rhythm and bass elevated by layers of guitar and keys, the album 'Stranger Girl' offers a soulful vocal that narrates a major crush of the narrator very delicately. The music frames the feeling of the singer whenever he gets to see her love. 'Blue Heart' underlines the heartwarming split between lovers, and how one still gets hurt by recalling all the happy memories. 'Mundane World' screams its freedom in volume, highlighting the urge of the narrator to escape the mundane world. 'Torn' describes the love the narrator holds for his beloved very delicately. Several soulful music scapes such as 'FeeLs Like A Song', 'Snowbird', 'Under The Clouds', and 'No Rituals' are available on major platforms like Spotify and YouTube . You can follow the profound musician on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter to learn more.

