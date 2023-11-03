               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RBI 1-9/2023: Net Interest Income Remains Strong, CET1 Ratio Improve Further


11/3/2023 4:09:19 AM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
03.11.2023 / 07:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Profit after tax of EUR 1,186 million in 1-9/2023 excluding Russia and Belarus, up 29% (excluding Bulgaria in 2022)
  • Core revenues excluding Russia and Belarus up 20% year-over-year to EUR 4,430 million, driven by net interest income
  • CET1 ratio at 16.5% (transitional, incl. profit), excluding Russia 14.4%
  • Significantly lower provisioning for impairment losses year-over-year (down EUR 470 million)
  • Customer loans in Russia down EUR 2.7 billion year-to-date, supported by currency devaluation
  • Provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland up EUR 1,338 million


Income Statement in EUR million 1-9/2023 1-9/2022 Q3/2023 Q2/2023
Net interest income 4,190 3,591 1,441 1,364
Net fee and commission income 2,364 2,682 667 732
Net trading income and fair value result 205 471 89 30
General administrative expenses (2,874) (2,574) (878) (1,045)
Operating result 4,030 4,275 1,369 1,152
Other result (589) (225) (138) (354)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (259) (285) (22) (2)
Impairment losses on financial assets (251) (721) 8 42
Profit/loss before tax 2,931 3,044 1,216 838
Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations 2,274 2,455 947 627
Profit/loss from discontinuing operations 0 453 0 0
Consolidated profit 2,114 2,801 879 578

Balance Sheet in EUR million 30/9/2023 31/12/2022
Loans to customers 101,931 103,230
Deposits from customers 121,233 125,099
Total assets 204,175 207,057
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 97,278 97,680

Bank-specific information 30/9/2023 31/12/2022
NPE Ratio 1.5% 1.6%
NPE Coverage Ratio 58.9% 59.0%
CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 16.5% 16.0%
Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 20.7% 20.2%

Key ratios 1-9/2023 1-9/2022 Q3/2023 Q2/2023
Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets) 2.81% 2.49% 2.95% 2.74%
Cost/Income Ratio 41.6% 37.6% 39.1% 47.6%
Provisioning ratio
(Ø loans to customers) 		0.25% 0.71% –% (0.19%)
Consolidated return on equity 17.4% 27.6% 22.7% 14.1%
Earnings per share in EUR 6.19 8.31 2.59 1.68



Outlook
Outlook 2023 RBI excl. RU/BY RBI
Net interest income in EUR 4.2-4.3 bn 5.6-5.7 bn
Net fee and commission income in EUR around 1.8 bn 2.9-3.0 bn
Loans to customers (growth) around 2% minus 1%
General administrative expenses in EUR around 3.1 bn around 4.0 bn
Cost/income ratio around 50% 43-45%
Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays) around 30 bps around 40 bps
Consolidated return on equity around 10% around 16%
CET1 ratio at year-end 2023 above 13.5%* around 16.5%
*P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario



For further information please contact:

John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria

phone +43-1-71 707-2089
CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.
Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail:
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1764187


