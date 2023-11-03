|
EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
RBI 1-9/2023: Net interest income remains strong, CET1 ratio improve further
03.11.2023 / 07:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Profit after tax of EUR 1,186 million in 1-9/2023 excluding Russia and Belarus, up 29% (excluding Bulgaria in 2022) Core revenues excluding Russia and Belarus up 20% year-over-year to EUR 4,430 million, driven by net interest income CET1 ratio at 16.5% (transitional, incl. profit), excluding Russia 14.4% Significantly lower provisioning for impairment losses year-over-year (down EUR 470 million) Customer loans in Russia down EUR 2.7 billion year-to-date, supported by currency devaluation Provisions for CHF mortgages in Poland up EUR 1,338 million
| Income Statement in EUR million
| 1-9/2023
| 1-9/2022
| Q3/2023
| Q2/2023
| Net interest income
| 4,190
| 3,591
| 1,441
| 1,364
| Net fee and commission income
| 2,364
| 2,682
| 667
| 732
| Net trading income and fair value result
| 205
| 471
| 89
| 30
| General administrative expenses
| (2,874)
| (2,574)
| (878)
| (1,045)
| Operating result
| 4,030
| 4,275
| 1,369
| 1,152
| Other result
| (589)
| (225)
| (138)
| (354)
| Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
| (259)
| (285)
| (22)
| (2)
| Impairment losses on financial assets
| (251)
| (721)
| 8
| 42
| Profit/loss before tax
| 2,931
| 3,044
| 1,216
| 838
| Profit/loss after tax from continuing operations
| 2,274
| 2,455
| 947
| 627
| Profit/loss from discontinuing operations
| 0
| 453
| 0
| 0
| Consolidated profit
| 2,114
| 2,801
| 879
| 578
| Balance Sheet in EUR million
| 30/9/2023
| 31/12/2022
| Loans to customers
| 101,931
| 103,230
| Deposits from customers
| 121,233
| 125,099
| Total assets
| 204,175
| 207,057
| Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
| 97,278
| 97,680
| Bank-specific information
| 30/9/2023
| 31/12/2022
| NPE Ratio
| 1.5%
| 1.6%
| NPE Coverage Ratio
| 58.9%
| 59.0%
| CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 16.5%
| 16.0%
| Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 20.7%
| 20.2%
| Key ratios
| 1-9/2023
| 1-9/2022
| Q3/2023
| Q2/2023
| Net interest margin (Ø interest-bearing assets)
| 2.81%
| 2.49%
| 2.95%
| 2.74%
| Cost/Income Ratio
| 41.6%
| 37.6%
| 39.1%
| 47.6%
| Provisioning ratio
(Ø loans to customers)
| 0.25%
| 0.71%
| –%
| (0.19%)
| Consolidated return on equity
| 17.4%
| 27.6%
| 22.7%
| 14.1%
| Earnings per share in EUR
| 6.19
| 8.31
| 2.59
| 1.68
Outlook
| Outlook 2023
| RBI excl. RU/BY
| RBI
| Net interest income in EUR
| 4.2-4.3 bn
| 5.6-5.7 bn
| Net fee and commission income in EUR
| around 1.8 bn
| 2.9-3.0 bn
| Loans to customers (growth)
| around 2%
| minus 1%
| General administrative expenses in EUR
| around 3.1 bn
| around 4.0 bn
| Cost/income ratio
| around 50%
| 43-45%
| Impairment losses on financial assets (before use of overlays)
| around 30 bps
| around 40 bps
| Consolidated return on equity
| around 10%
| around 16%
| CET1 ratio at year-end 2023
| above 13.5%*
| around 16.5%
| *P/B Zero' Russia deconsolidation scenario
|
|
For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
phone +43-1-71 707-2089
