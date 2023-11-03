Verification Of Craftsmen And Artisans For PM Vishwakarma Scheme Begins In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ranchi, Nov 3 (KNN) Authentication of craftsmen and artisans in Jharkhand has started under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme launched by the Central government on September 17.



In this connection, MSME Ministry, Government of India, Ministry of Skill Development Secretary Atul Kumar Tiwari and Secretary Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises SCL Das have written a letter to Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh for verification of beneficiaries under the scheme and called for appropriate action, reporter Daily Pioneer.



A nodal officer has been appointed by the state government for the work. Under this scheme, targeted loans will be given to the beneficiaries at cheap rates for self-employment, their skills will be developed and stipend will also be given.



Artisans and craftsmen will also get incentives on doing digital transactions and 18 types of traditional craftsmen are to be covered under this scheme.

The Central Government has sought the cooperation of the State Government for the success of the scheme. A request has been made to enroll the beneficiaries through the Common Service Center in all the districts, blocks and panchayats. At the state level, through the monitoring and monitoring committee constituted at the district level, it has been asked to continuously monitor this scheme and get the beneficiaries verified as soon as possible.

Through the Panchayati Raj Department, Rural Development Department and Urban Development Department, the craftsmen and artisans in all the Gram Panchayat, Block and Municipal Bodies have been identified and asked to motivate them to avail the benefits of this scheme.



District officials have also been asked to hold meetings and give instructions to continuously monitor the scheme for the success of this scheme.

In Jharkhand also, one lakh artisans are likely to get its benefits. These will benefit carpenters, boat makers, weapon makers, blacksmiths, hammer and tool makers, locksmiths, goldsmiths, potters, sculptors, cobblers, masons, carpet, broom and basket makers, doll and toy makers, barbers, washermen, tailors, fishing net makers etc. are included.



