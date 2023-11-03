Andhra Pradesh Set To Host Handicraft Expo In Vijayawada On Nov 4-5

(MENAFN- KNN India) Vijayawada, Nov 3 (KNN)

Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh is ready to organise handicraft expo 'Vasantham 2023' in Vijayawada on November 4 and 5.

AP BJP president and former union minister D Purandeswari will inaugurate the expo at Sri Sesha Sai Kalyana Mandapam.

About 70 participants are expected to participate from various parts of the country.

Weavers from Odisha, West Bengal, Kashmir, Odisha and other parts of the state will participate in the exhibition.

A variety of handicrafts will be made available at the exhibition ranging from Odisha, Banara, Kota, Gadwal, Chanderi, Lucknow, Chikankari garments.

