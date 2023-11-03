Chai Chun And Okayti Showcase Exquisite Tea Variants At The Second Edition Of World Food India 2023

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India
Chai Chun , the renowned tea brand, and Okayti teas are excited to participate in The Second Edition of World Food India 2023, to be held from today November 3 to November 5, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries. The forum serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss, collaborate, and showcase India's immense potential in the food sector.
Rajeev Baid, Founder of Chai Chun and MD of Okayti at The Second Edition of World Food India 2023
Chai Chun and Okayti, names synonymous with premium Indian teas in India, are a part of this exceptional event. With a dedication to quality, authenticity, and sustainability, both Chai Chun and Okayti have carved a niche in the hearts of tea connoisseurs worldwide. At The Second Edition of World Food India 2023, the brands will showcase some exquisite tea variants, offering attendees from over 80 countries a remarkable opportunity to explore the diverse and authentic flavors of Indian teas.
Rajeev Baid , Founder of Chai Chun and MD of Okayti , emphasized, "Our participation at The Second Edition of World Food India 2023 signifies a pivotal moment for us. We're delighted to unveil our exceptional tea variants, each embodying the essence of our rich tea heritage. This event is an opportunity for us to strategically strengthen our global presence and foster new strategic connections."
Okayti Teas will also be showcasing their world-famous collection of exquisite organic teas, sourced directly from the pristine Okayti Tea Gardens. This curated selection reflects their unwavering commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly tea cultivation practices, offering attendees a rare opportunity to savor the finest in organic tea production. We cordially invite you to join us at the event to embark on a sensory journey through the world of Indian tea.
About Chai Chun
Chai Chun, the renowned tea brand, and Okayti teas are excited to participate in The Second Edition of World Food India 2023, to be held from today November 3 to November 5, 2023, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The event organized by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries serves as a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss, collaborate, and showcase India's immense potential in the food sector.
For more information please visit
About Okayti Teas
Okayti Teas, under the visionary leadership of Rajeev Baid, is a distinguished producer of high-quality teas, reflecting a rich heritage of excellence in tea cultivation. Their commitment to sustainability and exceptional flavors has made them a revered name in the world of tea.
For more information please visit .
MENAFN03112023003630003220ID1107365168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.