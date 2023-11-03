Bahrain Says Ambassador Returns From Israel

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Bahrain's Council of Representatives said Thursday that the Gulf state's ambassador to Israel had returned home and economic ties had been suspended in protest over the conflict in Gaza.

The Council explained that the decisions confirmed Bahrain's support of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.

However, Israel insisted that no such decision was made and that ties between the two countries remain“stable.”

“We would like to clarify that no notification or decision has been received from the government of Bahrain or the government of Israel to return the countries' ambassadors,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a press statement.“Relations between Israel and Bahrain are stable.”

Israel and Bahrain normalized their ties in 2020 under the so-called“Abraham Accords.”

On Tuesday, Bolivia severed its diplomatic relations with Israel, citing the Palestinian death toll in Gaza due to Israeli strikes, while Jordan, Chile, and Colombia recalled their ambassadors.

Israeli Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat denounced Bolivia's decision as“a surrender to terrorism” and accused the South American country of“aligning itself with Hamas.”

