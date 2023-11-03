               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukrainian, Turkish Fms Discuss Security In Black Sea Region


11/3/2023 4:05:03 AM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan discussed the security situation in the Black Sea region during a meeting in Berlin, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

Another focus of the talks was Ukraine's grain exports to global markets, the ministry said in a statement.

Kuleba and Fidan also exchanged their views on the developments in the Middle East.

Kuleba arrived in the German capital earlier in the day to participate in the conference of foreign ministers of the European Union member states and candidate countries. ■


  Famagusta Gazette

