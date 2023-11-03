Around 97,000 Indians Arrested While Crossing Into US In Past One Year: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Indians apprehended while crossing the US border unlawfully have reportedly witnessed a five-fold increase in the past year. Around 96,917 Indians were arrested while illegally crossing into the US between October 2022 and September 2023, PTI news agency reported citing US Customs and Border Protection (UCBP) data 2019-20, 19,883 Indians were apprehended, the report added many as 30,010 were caught on the Canada border and 41,770 at the frontier with Mexico between October 2022 and September 2023 far people from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and Ecuador have been known to seek asylum in the US but there has been a big rise in migrants from other countries like India adults account for the highest category of people arrested while entering the US illegally. This time, 84,000 single adults were apprehended at the US border. Besides 730 unaccompanied children were also detained of the Indian migrants turn themselves into Border Patrol after crossing into the US and seeking asylum. Many are influenced by fellow Indians who had similarly entered the US, the US is seeing illegal migration from worldwide. As per the report, 2 million people around the world, were arrested for crossing the border illegally during this period US federal government's fiscal year runs from October 1 to September 30. Meanwhile, Senator James Lankford said on the Senate floor on Thursday that these people take about four flights including through countries like France to be able to get to Mexico, the closest airport, and then literally take a bus rented by the cartels up to the border to be dropped off for their last delivery.\"So they can say, 'I have fear in my country,” Lankford said.“So far this year we've had 45,000 people from India that have crossed our southern border, paid the cartels, crossed into our country, and said they have fear in their country from India,” Lankford said reiterated what he's said many times, that the criminal cartels in Mexico are coaching migrants from all over the world on what to say and where to go in order to“game” the asylum process and get into the country while they await an asylum hearing.

