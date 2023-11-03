OTT Releases This Week: From Jawan To Aarya Season 3 Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let's have a look You Ok Baby?Plot: An adoption story worsens due to media interference, resulting in emotional agony and legal ramifications, ultimately building a suspenseful courtroom finale: Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mullai ArasiGenre: Crime, DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 31JawanPlot: Vikram Rathod and his son Azad take on the system majorly manipulated by an arms dealer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi: Action, DramaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: November 2Koffee With Karan Season 8Plot: The second episode stars Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby, both having a ball at this moment in their individual careers: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Johar: Talk ShowPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: November 2RaththamPlot: Not provided: Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan: Thriller, DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: November 3Aarya Season 3Plot: Sushmita Sen's family drama returns and picks up from where it left off two years back. But, this time, Aarya wants to rule: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Ila Arun: DramaPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: November 3P.I. MeenaPlot: A gripping tale of a young female detective plunged into a perplexing world. The series unfolds the mystery behind a hit-and-run in Kolkata: Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak: Crime, DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: November 3Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2Plot: The gripping saga returns, highlighting Abdul Karim Telgi's ₹30,000-crore stamp fraud from the early 2000s: Gagan Dev RiarGenre: Crime, DramaPlatform: Sony LivRelease Date: November 3Daily Dose of SunshinePlot: The narrative centres on Jung Da-Eun, a talented nurse in the psychiatry department and her interactions with her patients: Park Bo-young, Jang Dong-yoon, Yeon Woo-jin and Lee Jung-eun: Crime, DramaPlatform: Sony LivRelease Date: November 3
MENAFN03112023007365015876ID1107365139
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.