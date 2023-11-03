OTT Releases This Week: From Jawan To Aarya Season 3 Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "This weekend offers a number of movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms. Let's have a look You Ok Baby?Plot: An adoption story worsens due to media interference, resulting in emotional agony and legal ramifications, ultimately building a suspenseful courtroom finale: Samuthirakani, Abhirami and Mullai ArasiGenre: Crime, DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: October 31JawanPlot: Vikram Rathod and his son Azad take on the system majorly manipulated by an arms dealer: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi: Action, DramaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: November 2Koffee With Karan Season 8Plot: The second episode stars Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby, both having a ball at this moment in their individual careers: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Johar: Talk ShowPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: November 2RaththamPlot: Not provided: Vijay Antony, Mahima Nambiar, Nandita Swetha and Remya Nambeesan: Thriller, DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: November 3Aarya Season 3Plot: Sushmita Sen's family drama returns and picks up from where it left off two years back. But, this time, Aarya wants to rule: Sushmita Sen, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar and Ila Arun: DramaPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: November 3P.I. MeenaPlot: A gripping tale of a young female detective plunged into a perplexing world. The series unfolds the mystery behind a hit-and-run in Kolkata: Tanya Maniktala, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Vinay Pathak: Crime, DramaPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: November 3Scam 2003: The Telgi Story – Volume 2Plot: The gripping saga returns, highlighting Abdul Karim Telgi's ₹30,000-crore stamp fraud from the early 2000s: Gagan Dev RiarGenre: Crime, DramaPlatform: Sony LivRelease Date: November 3Daily Dose of SunshinePlot: The narrative centres on Jung Da-Eun, a talented nurse in the psychiatry department and her interactions with her patients: Park Bo-young, Jang Dong-yoon, Yeon Woo-jin and Lee Jung-eun: Crime, DramaPlatform: Sony LivRelease Date: November 3

