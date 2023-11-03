Delhi Metro Update: 20 Extra Trains From Today To Tackle The 'Ticking Pollution Bomb' In NCR

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As air quality in several parts of Delhi, NCR plunged to the 'severe' category on Friday morning, Delhi Metro is running 20 extra train trips across its network starting today, November 3. This is done to encourage more and more people to use public transport in the national capital and its adjoining areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, and others.\"Given the implementation of GRAP-III stage to combat pollution in Delhi, the DMRC will be further adding 20 extra trips across its network starting tomorrow i.e, 3rd November 2023 (Friday),\" the DMRC said in a statement Metro is already running 40 additional train trips on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from October 25 onwards when the GRAP-II stage comes into force.\"Thus, from today, the DMRC will be running a total of 60 additional trips as part of its measures taken under GRAP to encourage more and more people to use public transport in Delhi-NCR,\" it added Read: Delhi, NCR air pollution LIVE updatesAir quality turns 'severe' in Delhi, NCRThere was a thick haze blanketing the skyline of the national capital and adjoining areas as the Air Quality Index (AQI) breached the 400 mark at multiple locations,As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI stood at 498 in Mundka followed by 491 at Jahangirpuri. AQI at multiple locations in Noida also plunged to the 'severe' category.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday ordered all the government and private primary schools to remain shut for the next two days the wake of the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Thursday III of the GRAP is implemented when the AQI hits Severe in the range of 401-450. As part of its response to combat pollution, the state government can impose strict restrictions on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in certain areas.



MENAFN03112023007365015876ID1107365138