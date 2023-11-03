ED Raids 25 Locations In Poll-Bound Rajasthan In Money Laundering Investigation Into 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In the poll-bound Rajasthan, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at 25 locations as part of its money laundering investigation into the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' on Friday raids in the Congress-ruled state are being conducted on the premises of some engineers, contractors, and former state government officials, suspected to have links in the case. The ED conducted raids in Jaipur and Dausa including the premises of the Additional Chief Secretary in the Public Health Engineering Department, Subodh Agarwal. The searches are being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).On September 1, the ED officials carried out similar raids at several cities in Rajasthan read: Income Tax searches Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu's residenceED's raid is based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Rajasthan Police. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena had in June this year alleged a scam of ₹20,000 crore in the implementation of the Central government's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in the state. He had alleged that tenders worth ₹900 crore were issued to two firms based on fake experience certificates in 48 projects of the scheme 'Jal Jeevan Mission' aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through household tap connections news: ED raids at AAP leader Raaj Kumar Anand's house continue for over 22 hours, minister says 'excuse to annoy'Last month, ED conducted raids at the residences of state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara in the capital Jaipur and Sikar. Moreover, state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, was also summoned for questioning in a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case move drew criticism from the ruling Congress which questioned the 'timing', 'objective', and 'intent' of the Central government for all 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly will be held on 25 November and the counting of votes will be held on December 3.
