MRF Ltd Net Profit Surges 361% To ₹571.9 Crore In Q2


11/3/2023 4:00:53 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai: MRF Ltd on Friday reported a 361% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit to ₹571.9 crore for the second quarter of FY24 from ₹123.9 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit figure missed Bloomberg analysts' estimate of ₹587.8 crore rose by 6% to ₹6,087.56 crore during the quarter from ₹5,719 crore last year. The board of directors also declared an Interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share back soon for more updates.

