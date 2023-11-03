SHOCKING: Urfi Javed Arrested By Lokhandwala Police? Here's What We Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A video depicting the apparent arrest of Urfi Javed on a Friday morning in Mumbai has created a buzz on social media. Despite the shocking footage, many social media users are skeptical and suspect that the incident may be a prank.

In the video, shared by the well-known paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi Javed can be seen going out for a coffee run in the morning when a group of individuals claiming to be police officers confronts her and takes her into custody. A female police officer can be heard instructing Urfi to accompany them to the police station. Perplexed by the sudden turn of events, Urfi inquires about the reason behind her arrest, to which the officer responds with a seemingly sarcastic remark, "Itne chote chote kapde kaun pehenke kaun ghumta hai?" ("Who roams around in such skimpy clothes?")

For context, Urfi had recently faced trouble due to her bold fashion choices. A month ago, a complaint was lodged against her at the Bandra Police Station, as reported by ETimes. The actress had promptly visited the police station in response to the complaint.

Urfi Javed has been a target of online trolls and abuse for her unconventional fashion choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has always been vocal about this issue and expressed feeling unsafe in such an environment. However, she also defended her choice of outfits, candidly admitting that she is deliberately seeking attention. In her own words, "This industry is all about getting popularity and getting attention, so what is wrong with it then?" She pointed out that she is not the only one who wears daring clothing and highlighted that numerous girls share bikini pictures on social media, emphasizing that her choices are not unique in the entertainment world.

