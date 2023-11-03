Kerala Government Likely To Increase Water Tariff Next April

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority will likely increase the tariff price in the coming year. There will be a 5 percent rate hike starting April 1. The water authority will make a recommendation to the government in February regarding the increase in charges.

The state raised its electricity tariffs yesterday, which has left many residents in the dark as they grapple with the ongoing price hike. The average increase is up to 20 paise per unit. The rate hike is not applicable for those below 40 units per month. There will be a 20 percent rate hike for those using 100 units.



Power Minister K. Krishnankutty has made it clear that these electricity rate hikes will be an annual occurrence from now on. The Electricity Minister added that there is no other option however to proceed in the manner determined by the Regularity Commission.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) General Secretary T. U. Radhakrishnan said that Congress will organise strong agitation programs against the anti-people rule of the LDF government, which shocked the people who were struggling with price rises and tax terror by increasing the electricity charges.

A state-wide torch-lighting demonstration will be organised at the district level under the leadership of District Congress Committees against the increase in electricity rates on November 3, and a protest march will be organized at the electricity office at the constituency level under the leadership of two Congress block committees on November 6.

In the recent order issued in February, the minimum charge for monthly consumption of up to 5,000 litres has seen a significant increase, soaring from Rs 22.05 to Rs 72.05. Additionally, for those consuming above 50,000 litres, the charge has been raised by Rs 500, going from Rs 772 to Rs 1,272.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) decided to continue the surcharge that has been charged for electricity in the state for November as well. The surcharge was introduced instead of a sharp hike in electricity rates. In April, KSEB started trying to make up for the revenue loss by charging a surcharge of 9 paise per unit. Later, it was raised to 19 paise.