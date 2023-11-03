Urfi Javed's Cutout Dress Goes Viral: Actress Trolled For Pulling Sisters' Cost To Show Off Her Midriff -Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Like her, her younger sister Dolly also has a distinctive style regarding clothes. Urfi made a statement at the Raj Kundra debut film UT69 premiere last night by dressing boldly, while her sister looked stunning in a cream pantsuit. Urfi's moment with her sister is what has now captured everyone's interest, more so than her attire.



In a recent video that is doing the rounds on social media, Urfi Javed and her sister Dolly Javed can be seen arriving at the red carpet of Raj Kundra's new movie UT69's premiere. Keeping her trajectory forward, Urfi wore a brave short black dress featuring an off-shoulder sweetheart neckline and an upside-down heart-shaped dress cutout that exposed her stomach and thighs.

Also Read:

SHOCKING: Urfi Javed arrested by Lokhandwala Police? Here's what we know

She added huge hoop earrings, sky-high black heels, and tied her hair in a back bun with glam makeup to complete her look. On the other hand, her sister Dolly looked stunning in a pantsuit with a very short top and left her blazer buttons open. She opted for transparent heels and kept her hair open.

Both siblings created a sensation with their outfits. Meanwhile, while posing for the cameras together, Urfi tried to pull her sister's coat to expose her midriff, which left her visibly upset. She then covered herself within seconds. Soon, netizens flocked to the comment section and trolled Urfi for the outfit. Mocking her, one wrote, "When u left the iron on to long." "Khud ki izzat to Khatm kr di h... Ab behen ki kr rhi hai," said another user.

A netizen added, "3rd Class Fashion Karti Hai Mental Malom Hoti Hai." One commented, "Kaisi chipkali hai ye," "Why it seems like 'Aadimanav' one said.

Also Read:

Vijay Mallya's son Sidhartha Mallya gets engaged at Halloween party (Photos)

When Urfi Javed recreated Rajpal Yadav's chhote pandit character from Bhool Bhuliayaa, she said earlier this week that she was receiving death threats and acts of rape for insulting and defaming Hindu culture.