UT 69 Screening: Urfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant, Karishma Tanna, Shamita Shetty And Others Grace Event [PICTURES]


11/3/2023 4:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) UT 69: Karishma Tanna, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and others attended Raj Kundra's movie based on his time at Arthur Road jail



UT 69 Screening: Karishma Tanna, Uorfi Javed, Rakhi Sawant and others attended Raj Kundra's movie based on his time at Arthur Road jail



Gulshan Grover was present at the screening of Raj Kundra's movie UT 69 directed by Shahnawaz Ali where Raj is starring in his own bio-pic

Varinder Chawla

Raj Kundra posed wearing a white pant and jacket with black stripes similar to the dress for prisoners

Varinder Chawla

Uorfi Javed was spotted wearing a black-off shoulder dress and an upside-down heart-shaped cutout that exposed her stomach and thighs

Varinder Chawla

Karishma was spotted at Raj Kundra's bio-pic screening last night at Mumbai in a black blazer-top and blue denim pants



Rajpal Yadav was spotted at Raj Kundra bip-pic UT 69 last night at Mumbai where. The comedian was wearing a black top and creme coloured jacket with denim pants

Varinder Chawla

Rakhi sawant was spotted in a red sequin thigh-slit dress at the screening of Raj Kundra's bio-pic UT 69

