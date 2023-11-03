PM Modi Inaugurates 'World Food India 2023,' Puts Focus On Food Security And Economic Growth

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 3) inaugurated the second edition of 'World Food India 2023' at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. During the event, the Prime Minister provided Seed Capital Assistance to more than one lakh members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) with the aim of strengthening these groups. This support is expected to enhance SHGs' market competitiveness by improving packaging and manufacturing quality.

PM Modi emphasized the need to reduce post-harvest losses and food wastage, highlighting the significance of food security in the 21st century. He stressed that events like World Food India play a crucial role in addressing food security challenges in these changing times, fostering a fusion of taste and technology that will drive the future economy.

As part of the inauguration, the Prime Minister also unveiled 'Food Street,' which showcases regional cuisines and royal culinary heritage. Over 200 chefs will participate, offering traditional Indian cuisine for a unique culinary experience.

World Food India 2023 aims to position India as the 'food basket of the world' and celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The event provides a platform for government bodies, industry professionals, farmers, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to engage in discussions, establish partnerships, and explore investment opportunities in the agri-food sector. The program includes CEOs roundtables focusing on investment and improving the Ease of Doing Business.

This second edition of the global food event will run from November 3 to 5, featuring a monumental installation of 50,000 tetra-pack containers of millet beverages to be distributed to underprivileged children.

In addition to business discussions, the event will offer cultural programs, including dance and musical performances, for the 75,000 expected visitors over the three days. President Draupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on November 5, concluding the event.