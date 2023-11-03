Condemning Israel's Vengeance

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Among the many themes common to each of the Abrahamic faiths, found in the holy books of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity, is the principle of proportional justice, enshrined in the ancient phrase“An eye for an eye.”

It's a principle that appears to have been discarded by Israel as it ignores all calls for restraint in its determination to destroy all traces of Hamas, no matter the cost in innocent lives.

Rabbinic, Islamic and Christian scholars argue among themselves to this day about the correct interpretation of an admonition first set down, literally in stone, in an Akkadian legal text written between 1792 and 1750 BCE.

This is the

Code of Hammurabi , a king of Babylon whose laws were etched in cuneiform on to a basalt stele, or stone column, which today can be seen in the Louvre in Paris.

Hammurabi, by all accounts one of the more excessive of the extremely brutal rulers of ancient Mesopotamia, would have been puzzled by the modern queasiness occasioned by a legal code that could be described as harsh, but fair.

The Code of Hammurabi left no one in his time in any doubt about the consequences for a range of acts deemed

more than 3,800 years ago

to be serious social transgressions.

“If a son strike his father, his hands shall be hewn off.”“If a man put out the eye of another man, his eye shall be put out.”“If a man knock out the teeth of his equal, his teeth shall be knocked out.” And so on.

A word that appears

often in the code is“death,”

a penalty handed out for offenses including robbery, burglary, rape and, of course, death, no matter how caused.