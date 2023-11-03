               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuwait PM Congratulates Panama Pres. On Nat'l Day


11/3/2023 3:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable Friday to President of Panama Laurentino Cortizo to congratulate him on his country's national day. (pickup previous)
