Azerbaijan Elected Destination Partner Of World Travel & Tourism Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan has been elected as an official destination partner of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

The relevant decision was adopted at the WTTC Global Summit themed "Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future" held in Kigali, Rwanda, Azernews reports.

Founded in 1990, the World Travel and Tourism Council is a major platform, which unites the members from the global business community and works with governments to raise awareness about the travel and tourism industry.

It is known for being the only forum to represent the private sector in all parts of the industry worldwide.

Azerbaijan joined the WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics Program, globally recognized and coordinated set of sustainability indicators that all hotels should implement as a minimum.

Developed by the industry for the industry, they represent the 12 actions that are fundamental to hotel sustainability.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev met with WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson on the sidelines of the Summit to discuss prospects of cooperation.

The sides also touched upon Azerbaijan's promotion as a new tourism destination.

Fuad Naghiyev participated in the“Global leaders' dialogue” on the sidelines of the summit.

He met with the tourism ministers and officials of many countries to exchange views on the current tourism trends