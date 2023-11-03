Azerbaijan Elected Destination Partner Of World Travel & Tourism Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan has been elected as an official destination partner
of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).
The relevant decision was adopted at the WTTC Global Summit
themed "Building Bridges to a Sustainable Future" held in Kigali,
Rwanda, Azernews reports.
Founded in 1990, the World Travel and Tourism Council is a major
platform, which unites the members from the global business
community and works with governments to raise awareness about the
travel and tourism industry.
It is known for being the only forum to represent the private
sector in all parts of the industry worldwide.
Azerbaijan joined the WTTC's Hotel Sustainability Basics
Program, globally recognized and coordinated set of sustainability
indicators that all hotels should implement as a minimum.
Developed by the industry for the industry, they represent the
12 actions that are fundamental to hotel sustainability.
Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency Fuad Nagiyev met
with WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson on the sidelines of the
Summit to discuss prospects of cooperation.
The sides also touched upon Azerbaijan's promotion as a new
tourism destination.
Fuad Naghiyev participated in the“Global leaders' dialogue” on
the sidelines of the summit.
He met with the tourism ministers and officials of many
countries to exchange views on the current tourism trends
