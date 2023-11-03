               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Citizen Hit By Landmine


11/3/2023 3:09:30 AM

On November 3, around 01:00 a.m., the district prosecutor's office received information about a mine explosion in the territory of Borsunlu village of Terter district, Azernews reports.

According to the information released by the Terter district prosecutor's office as a result of the incident, Ali Agalarov, born in 1999, suffered a traumatic amputation of the claw part of his right leg. At the moment, his condition is moderate, his treatment continues in the hospital.

The prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident and took other necessary procedural actions.

An investigation is underway at the Terter district prosecutor's office.

To recall that Azerbaijan is one of the most land-mine-polluted countries in the world. The land mines were planted by Armenians during the Garabagh Wars and during the period when they kept the territories under the invasion.

