Azerbaijani Citizen Hit By Landmine

On November 3, around 01:00 a.m., the district prosecutor's
office received information about a mine explosion in the territory
of Borsunlu village of Terter district, Azernews reports.
According to the information released by the Terter district
prosecutor's office as a result of the incident, Ali Agalarov, born
in 1999, suffered a traumatic amputation of the claw part of his
right leg. At the moment, his condition is moderate, his treatment
continues in the hospital.
The prosecutor's office inspected the scene of the incident and
took other necessary procedural actions.
An investigation is underway at the Terter district prosecutor's
office.
To recall that Azerbaijan is one of the most land-mine-polluted
countries in the world. The land mines were planted by Armenians
during the Garabagh Wars and during the period when they kept the
territories under the invasion.
