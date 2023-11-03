President Ilham Aliyev Attends 10Th Summit Of The Organization Of Turkic States

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States is being
held under the motto "Turk Time" in Astana.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is
attending the event.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President
Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.
They posed for a group photo.
