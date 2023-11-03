               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Attends 10Th Summit Of The Organization Of Turkic States


11/3/2023 3:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States is being held under the motto "Turk Time" in Astana.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the event.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed President Ilham Aliyev and other heads of state and government.

They posed for a group photo.

