Uzbekistan Supports Measures To Expand Middle Corridor - President Mirziyoyev


11/3/2023 3:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Uzbekistan supports measures to expand the Middle Corridor, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the 10th summit of heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

Will be updated

