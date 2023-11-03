               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkic World Interacts On Equal Terms With Global Powers - Kazakh President Tokayev


11/3/2023 3:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The Turkic world interacts on equal terms with global powers, said Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his opening speech at the 10th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.

"As you know, a lot of work has already been done. We have concrete achievements. The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States, created on the initiative of Kazakhstan, has today become a full-fledged international organization. A document entitled “Prospects for the Turkic World – 2040” was approved. Most importantly, we strengthened the unity of fraternal countries. We have demonstrated to the world our commitment to our shared values. We fulfill the will of our ancestors and strengthen cooperation between Turkic countries," he said.

According to Tokayev, the goal now is to preserve unity based on mutual trust and brotherhood and pass it on to future generations.

"Other states are now taking into account the key guidelines of our Organization. Therefore, expanding interaction between the Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," Tokayev said.

MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364953

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search