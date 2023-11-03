Turkic World Interacts On Equal Terms With Global Powers - Kazakh President Tokayev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. The Turkic
world interacts on equal terms with global powers, said Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his opening speech at the 10th
summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Trend reports.
"As you know, a lot of work has already been done. We have
concrete achievements. The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking
States, created on the initiative of Kazakhstan, has today become a
full-fledged international organization. A document entitled
“Prospects for the Turkic World – 2040” was approved. Most
importantly, we strengthened the unity of fraternal countries. We
have demonstrated to the world our commitment to our shared values.
We fulfill the will of our ancestors and strengthen cooperation
between Turkic countries," he said.
According to Tokayev, the goal now is to preserve unity based on
mutual trust and brotherhood and pass it on to future
generations.
"Other states are now taking into account the key guidelines of
our Organization. Therefore, expanding interaction between the
Turkic peoples is a common task for all of us," Tokayev said.
