Kazakhstan And Turkmenistan Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan (People's Council) Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

Tokayev expressed gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his personal participation in the 10th anniversary summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

The Kazakh president emphasized that the meeting with Berdimuhamedov will contribute to further strengthening of mutually beneficial partnership between the brotherly countries. According to him, Kazakh-Turkmen relations are successfully developing and fully correspond to the level of strategic partnership.

"In Kazakhstan, you are known as an unconditional leader of Turkmenistan, one of the outstanding statesmen of our time. You have made a huge contribution to the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Therefore, I believe your stay here and our meeting today are of great practical and political significance. Of course, we have a lot to talk about in terms of further development of cooperation between our countries. We are brotherly states and neighbors. There are no problems between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. There are only fraternal feelings," Tokayev said.

In turn, Berdimuhamedov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the invitation to participate in the work of the jubilee summit of the OTS and highly appreciated the interaction between the two countries.

"Over the years, we have accumulated a legal framework on foreign policy, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian issues. If we talk about foreign policy issues, we are grateful to you. You always maintain our positively neutral status. And I would like to emphasize that we are grateful to you because you, working as a leader in the United Nations structures, have done a lot for our foreign policy course," Berdimuhamedov said.

The two sides noted the positive dynamics in mutual trade and discussed the implementation of a number of projects in energy, industry, transportation, logistics and other areas. During the meeting, the sides also confirmed readiness to further deepen cultural and humanitarian ties.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel