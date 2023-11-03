Kazakhstan And Turkmenistan Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Halk
Maslahaty of Turkmenistan (People's Council) Gurbanguly
Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.
Tokayev expressed gratitude to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for his
personal participation in the 10th anniversary summit of the
Organization of Turkic States (OTS).
The Kazakh president emphasized that the meeting with
Berdimuhamedov will contribute to further strengthening of mutually
beneficial partnership between the brotherly countries. According
to him, Kazakh-Turkmen relations are successfully developing and
fully correspond to the level of strategic partnership.
"In Kazakhstan, you are known as an unconditional leader of
Turkmenistan, one of the outstanding statesmen of our time. You
have made a huge contribution to the development of cooperation
between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Therefore, I believe your stay
here and our meeting today are of great practical and political
significance. Of course, we have a lot to talk about in terms of
further development of cooperation between our countries. We are
brotherly states and neighbors. There are no problems between
Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. There are only fraternal feelings,"
Tokayev said.
In turn, Berdimuhamedov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the
invitation to participate in the work of the jubilee summit of the
OTS and highly appreciated the interaction between the two
countries.
"Over the years, we have accumulated a legal framework on
foreign policy, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian issues. If
we talk about foreign policy issues, we are grateful to you. You
always maintain our positively neutral status. And I would like to
emphasize that we are grateful to you because you, working as a
leader in the United Nations structures, have done a lot for our
foreign policy course," Berdimuhamedov said.
The two sides noted the positive dynamics in mutual trade and
discussed the implementation of a number of projects in energy,
industry, transportation, logistics and other areas. During the
meeting, the sides also confirmed readiness to further deepen
cultural and humanitarian ties.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364952
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.