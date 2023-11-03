Route Between Iran's Bandar-Abbas Port And Kyrgyzstan's Osh Under Consideration - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 3. The launch of
a test-run railway route for container transportation from the
Iranian port of Bandar-Abbas to Kyrgyzstan's Osh is currently under
consideration, Minister of Transport and Communications of
Kyrgyzstan Tilek Tekebaev told reporters on the sidelines of the
12th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Transport in Tashkent, Uzbekistan,
Trend reports.
He mentioned that this course is part of the
"Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan" route.
Tekebaev highlighted that on October 26, during the 22nd Council
of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO), government delegations from Kyrgyzstan and Iran reached
agreements regarding the activation of cooperation on the
"Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan" railway corridor.
Tekebaev believes that it is essential to enhance cooperation in
implementing transport and communication projects that connect
landlocked countries like Kyrgyzstan to major seaports and global
markets. This includes the construction of new railways, such as
the "China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan" route, which can complement the
"Iran-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan" transport corridor.
"To ensure the development and viability of new land multimodal
and railway routes, competitiveness is crucial. The top priority is
to achieve mutual understanding between countries and jointly
attract a sufficient volume of cargo to these routes," he said.
According to him, countries need to address the issue of
increasing export and import flows between nations and generate
interest from businesses in utilizing these corridors.
