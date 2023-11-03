Kyrgyzstan Proposes To Hold Organization Of Turkic States Digital Business Forum In 2024

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold a digital business forum of the Organization of Turkic States in 2024, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

