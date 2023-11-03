               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kyrgyzstan Proposes To Hold Organization Of Turkic States Digital Business Forum In 2024


11/3/2023 3:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 3. Kyrgyzstan proposes to hold a digital business forum of the Organization of Turkic States in 2024, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov said at the 10th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Astana, Trend reports.

