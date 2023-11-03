Ghana: Your Safety Is Our Priority – Chief Of Staff To Savannah Flood Victims

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

In the wake of devastating floods that have left thousands displaced and properties submerged in the Savannah Region, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare has assured flood victims of Government interventions to safeguard lives and properties in the areas affected by the flood.

The assurance came when a Government delegation led by Madam Osei-Opare visited flood areas in the Central Gonja District on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, to inspect the distribution of essential relief items to the victims.

The relief items, which included: toiletries, bags of rice and sugar, medications, plastic buckets with bowls, mattresses and mats, canned foods, and drinking water, among other essentials, are intended to offer assistance to those adversely affected by the rising floodwaters.

Addressing flood victims during the distribution of the relief items, Madam Osei-Opare stated that the Government would not relent in its efforts to mitigate the impact of the floods on residents, hence the provision of essential items to communities that had been adversely impacted.

“I want to assure all of you that we are not relenting in any of our efforts. Your safety is our first priority. As the President said during the pandemic, we know how to restore the economy, what we don't know is how to bring back lives.

“Therefore we crave your indulgence to work in tandem with Government and the various authorities assigned and also comply with the directives given so that everyone will be safe and sound. In addition, all humanitarian efforts are being doubled so as to give some level of comfort to affected persons while we work on full restoration of livelihoods and property,” she said.

Additionally, she said all humanitarian efforts were being intensified to provide a level of comfort to the flood victims while working towards the full restoration of livelihoods and property.

Present at the inspection event were the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for the Area, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye, Deputy Minister for Energy, Herbert Krapa, Heads of key sector Agencies as well as other well-known dignitaries.

On his part, Hon. Jinapor urged residents to continue to have faith in the Akufo-Addo led administration to provide for the basic needs of victims in these times. He said that the Government would do everything it can to ensure the victims have access to portable drinking water and food and maintain proper sanitation.

Providing an update on the flood situation in the region thus far, Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu Jibril said the worst hit district is the Central Gonga district with Buipe as its capital. He revealed that about 5,365 people had been displaced while a number of structures including houses, schools and health facilities have been submerged.

He mentioned that in the East Gonja Municipality, the flood had affected the capital town, Salaga and its surrounding communities including Makango, Kitoe and Kafaba stressing that in total, there are 1,902 victims, 421 houses, and 99 acres of farmland affected by the overflow of the Black Volta.

He further stated that in West Gonja Municipality, the Busunu community was seriously hit with almost half of the houses submerged in water. The victims included women and children with properties worth thousands of Ghana Cedis destroyed.

He thanked the Government for listening to the cries of flood victims just as it did with flood victims downstream of the Akosombo dam affected by the spillage, emphasizing that the Government's intervention could not have come at a better time.

