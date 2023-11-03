United States (U.S.) Joins Youth For Premiere Of You Only Live Once (YOLO) Season 7

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

YOLO is back to educate and entertain! On October 27, 2023, the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, joined fans, influencers, celebrities, and Government of Ghana representatives for the much-awaited Season 7 Premiere of the popular hit TV show – You Only Live Once (YOLO) at the Silverbird Theater in Accra, Ghana.

The United States, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has supported the last five seasons of the award-winning young adult“edutainment” program, YOLO which follows the lives of a group of young Ghanaians as they explore key health, gender, social and cultural issues. The hit series has amassed a substantial and diverse viewership, with 14 million social media and television views for Season 6 alone. The show's plot lines draw in youth, while providing fun and engaging life lessons.

United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer expressed the United States' commitment to youth empowerment in Ghana;“The United States Government has partnered with and supported Ghana for over 60 years. When we look to the future, we look to you – the next generation of leadership. We want to work directly with you and for you.” The Ambassador added that“YOLO is more than just a TV show. It tackles complex, difficult issues head on. It promotes inclusivity and tolerance.

It challenges social norms and advocates for positive change.”

This year, the celebrities and dignitaries wore orange to raise awareness about gender-based violence. Next month the U.S. Embassy in Ghana will join the international community in the annual campaign“16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence”– from November 25 through December 10. Ambassador Palmer encouraged youth to participate in the movement. She shared this year's theme:“If you see something, say something. Don't be a bystander. Be an ally.”

USAID supports other popular shows such as

Lucky Trip

and the

Goodlife Game Show

which deliver health messages in an exciting, entertaining format. These shows are paired with community engagement activities to reinforce healthy messages through mass media, online, and in person communication.

For seven seasons, YOLO has taken us on a thrilling ride with gripping stories that follow the lives of young Ghanaians as they tackle life's twists and turns. Season 7 has a special cameo by the Second Gentleman of the United States, Mr. Douglas Emhoff- so stay tuned to find out what happens in the Season finale. Check out the transmission schedule below to find out happens to Odenkyem & Tilly; Max & Arianna; Flex & Hommie Gbert; and Cyril & Emily... and meet some new characters from Accra and Tamale!

