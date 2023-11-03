Egypt Raises Petrol Prices, But Keeps Diesel Unchanged

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has decided to increase petrol prices, but kept diesel prices unchanged as of early Friday.

The ministry said in a press release that its fuel pricing committee has decided to raise the price of a liter of 95-octane petrol to EGP 12.50 (USD 0.42), 92-octane to EGP 11.50 (USD 0.27), and 80-octane to EGP 10 (USD 0.32).

However, the price of diesel remains at EGP 8.25 (USD 0.27) per liter, the ministry added.

The decision to keep the diesel price unchanged came despite the growing price gap between the cost of providing it and the sale price at the local market in a bid to fend off negative impacts on means of transportation and goods, it noted.

The increase in petrol prices came against the backdrop of regional and international political and economic events that have directly and indirectly affected global prices of oil byproducts, the ministry said. (end)

