74 US Dual Nationals Left Gaza

Washington, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- US President Joe Biden said that 74 U.S. citizens with dual citizenship have left the Gaza Strip, AP reported.The White House has previously said some 500 to 600 U.S. citizens have been trapped in Gaza since the start of the Oct 7.

