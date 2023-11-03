Moderate Weather Conditions Forecast Countrywide On Friday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra)-- Moderate weather conditions are forecast countrywide on Friday, while hot conditions are expected in the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.Winds will be northwesterly moderate, the JMD added.Temperatures in the capital Amman will range between a high of 25 degrees Celsius, sliding to 15 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will reach 33 degrees, while lows will stand at 22 degrees during the night hours.