Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The price for
Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of
Augusta on November 2 decreased by 0.07 cents and amounted to
$91.15 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's
oil and gas market.
The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of
Ceyhan decreased by 1 cent (to $88.8 per barrel).
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea
port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk
pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled
$75.21 per barrel, down by 18 cents as compared to the previous
price.
The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North
Sea, fell by 9 cents on November 2 compared to the previous
indicator, to $88.53 per barrel.
The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 3.
