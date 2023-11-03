               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Oil Prices Decrease


11/3/2023 2:16:54 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on November 2 decreased by 0.07 cents and amounted to $91.15 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by 1 cent (to $88.8 per barrel).

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $75.21 per barrel, down by 18 cents as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, fell by 9 cents on November 2 compared to the previous indicator, to $88.53 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 3.

