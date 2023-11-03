Chronicles Of Victory: November 3, 2020

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 3. The Azerbaijani
Army launched a counter-offensive, later called the "Iron Fist"
operation on September 27, 2020 in response to the large-scale
provocation of the Armenian armed forces on the frontline.
The 44-day Karabakh War put an end to nearly
thirty-year-occupation and resulted in the restoration of
Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Trend presents the chronicle of the 44-day
Karabakh War.
- Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President
Vladimir Putin held phone talks .
- The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by
sufferinglosses .
- During one day the list of the destroyed military equipment of the
Armenian armed forces was announced.
- Armenia violated the ceasefire regime on the state
border.
- The Azerbaijani Army has a full advantage over the Armenian armed
forces.
- Another UAV of the Armenian armed forces was
destroyed.
- The Armenian armed forces fired at Azerbaijan's Fuzuli
district by using Smerch multiple launch rocket system.
- The reconnaissance and sabotage group was destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's
Zangilan district.
- A video footage showing the destruction of two
more ammunition depots of the Armenian armed forces near Khankandi
city has been released.
- The sniper group of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed .
- The Armenian armed forces fired on Azerbaijan's Aghdam and Aghjabadi
districts.
- The Armenian head of regiment fled , but the servicemen went missing.
- The commander of the Armenian armed forces' tank battalion was
killed, several tanks were destroyed as a result of explosion.
- The phosphorus shell fired by Armenia at Azerbaijan's Tartar
district has been neutralized.
- A video footage showing the destruction of the
Armenian armed forces' tanks in the battles around Khojavand
district has been spread.
- The commander of the Armenian armed forces' motorized infantry
regiment was killed .
- A video footage showing the destruction of the
Armenian armed forces' artillery in the direction of Khojavand
district has been released.
MENAFN03112023000187011040ID1107364844
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.