Chairman Of People's Council Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Kazakhstan To Participate In OTS Summit


11/3/2023 2:16:51 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan to participate in the 10th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.

At the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the head of the People's Council of Turkmenistan was met by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and members of the government delegation of Turkmenistan.

During the visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been an observer in the OTS since 2021 and currently plans to join the Union of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

