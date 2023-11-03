Chairman Of People's Council Of Turkmenistan Arrives In Kazakhstan To Participate In OTS Summit

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 3. Chairman of
the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
arrived on a working visit to Kazakhstan to participate in the 10th
Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of
Turkic States (OTS), Trend reports.
At the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the head of
the People's Council of Turkmenistan was met by the Prime Minister
of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and members of the government
delegation of Turkmenistan.
During the visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is scheduled to meet
with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been an observer in the OTS since
2021 and currently plans to join the Union of Turkic Chambers of
Commerce and Industry.
